Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,919,536 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

