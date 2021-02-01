Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.84 or 1.00275331 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024581 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032409 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002985 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
