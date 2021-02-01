Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.14 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $120,920.33 and $582,026.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

