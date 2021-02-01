Fundamentun LLC Acquires 14,217 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.58. 883,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

