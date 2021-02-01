Fundamentun LLC Acquires 2,981 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $242.34. 84,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

