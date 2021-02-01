Fundamentun LLC Acquires 5,805 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.60. 132,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

