Fundamentun LLC Acquires 712 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 258,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.