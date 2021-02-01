Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 18.88% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,905. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

