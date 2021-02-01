Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.85. 106,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

