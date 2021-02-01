Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.28. 69,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.10. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

