Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $16,101,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.51. 75,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

