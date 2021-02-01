Fundamentun LLC Purchases 816 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.