Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 331,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.