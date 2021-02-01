Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.20. 99,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

