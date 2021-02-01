Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.77. The stock had a trading volume of 193,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

