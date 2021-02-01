Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.90. 773,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 611,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The firm has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of -47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

