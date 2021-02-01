Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 5.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $105.00. 6,935,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,544,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Futu by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

