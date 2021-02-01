FuzeX (FXT) Trading 40.7% Higher This Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. FuzeX has a total market cap of $109,406.60 and approximately $50.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

