FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

