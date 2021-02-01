FY2020 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.20 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.