FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

