FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE D opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

