FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

