FY2020 EPS Estimates for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Increased by Analyst

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DZS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.40 on Monday. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

