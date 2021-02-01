FY2020 EPS Estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:FUR)

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01).

