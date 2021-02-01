FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issued By Colliers Securities

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

