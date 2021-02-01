FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of SLGN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

