FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

