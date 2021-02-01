FY2021 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

V.F. stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

