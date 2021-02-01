FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Monro, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $66.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

