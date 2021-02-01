FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increased by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apple in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

