FY2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

