FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

