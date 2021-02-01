FY2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion.

