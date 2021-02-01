FY2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.