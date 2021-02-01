FY2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

NYSE:DVN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.