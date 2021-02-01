FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $24.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Shares of LRCX opened at $483.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

