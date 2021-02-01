FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lonza Group stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

