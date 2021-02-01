FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

OSK opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

