FY2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,050. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.