FY2021 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ResMed by 225.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ResMed by 104.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.