FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NYSE:RLI opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2,320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

