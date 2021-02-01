FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Cut by Analyst

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.