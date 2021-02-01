FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.