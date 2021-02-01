FY2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raised by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

