FY2021 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

