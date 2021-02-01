FY2021 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

WWE opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

