FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $28.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $29.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

Biogen stock opened at $282.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.35. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 66,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

