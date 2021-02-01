FYDcoin (FYD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $277.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $939,326.60 and $277.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000118 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 545,246,675 coins and its circulating supply is 520,153,037 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

