G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,112,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 817,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$15.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

