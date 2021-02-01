Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 191,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 325,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.